Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Up 2.9%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $78.00. 257,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,125,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 226.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

