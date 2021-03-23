CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00617408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00067166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023402 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

