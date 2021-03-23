COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0012 per share on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.04.

In related news, insider Cameron McCullagh bought 1,989,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$198,906.00 ($142,075.71).

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

