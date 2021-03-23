Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes $10.90 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,000. AerCap makes up approximately 3.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AerCap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AER stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. 1,678,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,805. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.81 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

