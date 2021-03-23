Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 0.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

