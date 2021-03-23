Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 199,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,000. CIT Group makes up 2.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 808,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,232. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

