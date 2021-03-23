Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $41.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 14.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $41,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,171,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $161.81. 6,040,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,131,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $147.85 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

