Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Clovis Oncology worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLVS. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,351,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 407,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 325,735 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 202,251 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.