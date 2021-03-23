Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 83,185 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,185 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Amgen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,280,000 after buying an additional 226,484 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.20. 188,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

