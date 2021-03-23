Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 42,600 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. Community Healthcare Trust makes up about 1.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $22,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,577,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

