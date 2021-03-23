Clough Capital Partners L P Has $28.90 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 2.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,111. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

