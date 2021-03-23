Clough Capital Partners L P Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,100 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 6,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $471.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.59%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

