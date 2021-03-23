Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires Shares of 1,129,386 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,129,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,207,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 1.44% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,732 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 225,934 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 128,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 128,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,193. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

