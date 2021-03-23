Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires 3,540 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 498,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 222,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,071. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.07.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

