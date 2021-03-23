Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of CLPR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 94,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,835. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

