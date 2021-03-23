Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Citizens were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Citizens by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Citizens, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $330.52 million, a PE ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $64.14 million for the quarter.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

