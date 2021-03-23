Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,960 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rogers by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ROG opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 617.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,494 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

