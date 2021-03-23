Citigroup Inc. Purchases 12,132 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NIC stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.