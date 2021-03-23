Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

JHX opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

