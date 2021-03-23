Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

