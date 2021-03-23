Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 506.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

