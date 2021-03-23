Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 217.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 51.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 73.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $292.89 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.58 and its 200 day moving average is $268.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

ALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Alexander's

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

