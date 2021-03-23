Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $12.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

MRO traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 36,081,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,801,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

