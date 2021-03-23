Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CPH stock opened at C$1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.00 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.55.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

