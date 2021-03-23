Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of CPH stock opened at C$1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.00 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.55.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
