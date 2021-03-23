Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.83 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.58. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $336.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.