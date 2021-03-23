Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

