Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,701,000 after purchasing an additional 64,978 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $5,104,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,671 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

