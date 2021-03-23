Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 9,509 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of HFC opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

