Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,249 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of PNR opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $62.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

