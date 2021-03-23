Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $123.56.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

