Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

