Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 24,962 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

