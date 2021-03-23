CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to $12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRRPF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

