CIBC Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to $12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRRPF. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

