Chubb (NYSE:CB) Shares Gap Up to $157.05

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.05, but opened at $160.97. Chubb shares last traded at $157.28, with a volume of 8,664 shares.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

