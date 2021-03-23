Christopher J. Vohs Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 277,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 79.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

