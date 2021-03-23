Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,775.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,508.21.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,444.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $551.21 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,359.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,211,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

