ChemoCentryx Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 879 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,416% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

CCXI opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,185 shares of company stock worth $6,748,686. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $44,319,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,737,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

