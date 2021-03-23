Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.