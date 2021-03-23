Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 93,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $304,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 85,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $278,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,110.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,812.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

