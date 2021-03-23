Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 32,045 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $202,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

