Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $264.34 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,515,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,541 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $264,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,675.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

