Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $219.63 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $219,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

