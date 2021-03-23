Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $213.12 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $213,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 145,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,070,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $156,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,790 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 938,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

UBER opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

