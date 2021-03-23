Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,072 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,636,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $234,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.98.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

