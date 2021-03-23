Chainlink Trading Down 0% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.42 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $27.54 or 0.00049589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.94 or 0.00624637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023276 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00031274 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

