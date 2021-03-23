CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$86,000.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,626,439.40.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$71,380.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 34,598 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.70. The company had a trading volume of 194,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.21.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

