Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $335.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $847,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

