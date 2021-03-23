Centric Wealth Management Has $993,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $246.84. The company had a trading volume of 110,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.76 and a 200-day moving average of $235.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

