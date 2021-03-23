Centric Wealth Management Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,170,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.93. 16,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,732. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

