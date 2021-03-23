Centric Wealth Management Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,178,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 732,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,608,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.